    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal arrive in Kazakh capital

    10:40, 24 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal landed at the international airport in the Kazakh capital, Olympic.kz reports.

    Today Nur-Sultan is set to enjoy the charitable exhibition match with the participation of the greatest tennis players ever Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

    The sportsmen are expected to take part in the press conference at the Ritz Carlton Astana at noon.

    At 06:00 p.m. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are to give a master class for the gifted young Kazakhstani tennis players at Barys Arena.

    The exhibition match starts at 07:00 p.m.

    Sport Tennis Nur-Sultan Top Story
