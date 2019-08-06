Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to play charity match in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rafael Nadal will play Novak Djokovic in a charity match in the Kazakh capital this October, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The KazakhstanTennis Federation has confirmed that the two tennis legends are set to clash onOctober 24 at the Barys Arena. The charity match is organized for a good causeas all the money raised will be donated to charitable organizations.

The tickets arealready available online through BiletiAstana.kz website. The ticket pricesstart at KZT 3,000. The highest ticket price stands at KZT 100,000.

Throughout theircareers the world’s two top players have already played 54 official matchesagainst each other with Djokovic leading their head to head rivalry 28-26.

It is worthreminding that this is not the first time Rafael Nadal will play in the Kazakhcapital. In September 2014 he faced off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the DauletNational Tennis Center.