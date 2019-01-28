  • kz
    Novak Djokovic crushes Rafael Nadal to win record seventh Australian Open

    12:56, 28 January 2019
    BAKU. KAZINFORM An invincible Novak Djokovic landed a historic record seventh men's title at the Australian Open and third successive Grand Slam with a tennis masterclass to crush his great rival Rafael Nadal, AZERTAC reports citing SkySports.

    The world No 1 obliterated Nadal in one of the great Grand Slam final performances, winning 6-3 6-2 6-3, finishing with 34 winners and only nine unforced errors on his way to a famous victory in two hours and four minutes.

    The showdown between world No 1 Djokovic and second seed Nadal was their 53rd meeting on tour and a repeat of their incredible 2012 final which lasted seven minutes short of six hours, the longest Grand Slam title match in history.

