Novak Djokovic foils Roger Federer fightback to reach Australian Open final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Champion Novak Djokovic foiled a stirring fightback from Roger Federer to defeat the Swiss 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at the Australian Open, securing a place in his fifth successive grand slam final.

Storming to a two-set lead within an hour, Djokovic appeared destined to complete a stinging humiliation but Federer responded brilliantly in the third as a partisan crowd roared him on at a flood-lit Rod Laver Arena.

In a tense fourth set, Djokovic broke Federer in the eighth game and served out the match to love in two hours and 19 minutes.

The world No1 will bid for a record sixth title at Melbourne Park in the professional era, and will meet the winner of second seed Andy Murray and 13th seed Milos Raonic, who play in the second semi-final.

For more information go to The Guardian.com

Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA