November 1 declared national day of mourning in Russia over plane crash in Egypt

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared national day of mourning on November 1 over Russian plane crash in Egypt, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"On the day of mourning, Russian national flags will be flown at half-mast across the country. Cultural institutions and television and radio broadcasters should cancel entertaining events and programs on the day of mourning. The Russian government, together with local authorities, should take appropriate measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims," the press service cited the presidential decree as saying.

Source: TASS