November 30. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of November.

Vice Minister of Energywas born in 1973 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the Bolashak Institute. Prior to joining the Ministry of Energy Mr. Yessimkhanov served as the President of Kazakhenergoexpertise JSC. He took up his recent post in November 2018.

Deputy governor of Almaty region

was born in 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University, the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University and the Duke University. He was appointed to the post in September 2019.

Track and field athlete and Olympic medalist

was born in 1984 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Rypakova won multiple medals at the world and Asian championships. He claimed gold in triple jump at the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

Deputy governor of Kostanay region Yerlan

was born in 1985 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the American University in Dubai, KazGUU, the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communication and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He took up his recent post in April 2019.