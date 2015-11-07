  • kz
    November 6 KASE Index decreased by 0.10 % to 927.65

    10:57, 07 November 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By shares trading results on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on November 6, 2015, KASE index decreased by 0.97 points (0.10 %) from 928.62 to 927.65.

    The first deal fixed the index at 928.62. During the trades the maximum value made up 934.57, the minimum - 921.61.

    Volume of deals in shares included in the KASE index representative list, on November 6 against the previous trading day decreased by 30.1 % and made up KZT131.6 mln (USD428.0 th.), the KASE's press service reports.

    Economy KASE News
