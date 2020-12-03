November’s global COVID-19 case count equal to first 4 months of pandemic
The death toll in November was 1.7 times higher than in October - about 280,000 deaths. However, despite the skyrocketing incidence, the lethality of the infection continues to fall: in the early days of the pandemic, it was about 3.6% of all cases, while in November it was only 2.7%, TASS reports.
The number of recoveries grew significantly: by 8.5 million people, 3.5 million people more than in October. However, the share of recoveries was somewhat smaller, due to high incidence rate: 64% versus 66.8% in October.
The situation got stabilized somewhat in Europe, hit by the second wave in October, while incidence in the Americas and Asia began to rise again: in November, the case count in the US increased by 47% (versus 25% in October), with 170,000-180,000 cases registered every day.
In Turkey, every day brings three times as many new cases as in October. In November, the case count grew by 76%. The daily case growth in Iran increased threefold as well, with the total case count increased by 50% in November.