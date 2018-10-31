  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    November to bring cold spell to Kazakhstan

    13:15, 31 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The last month of autumn will bring precipitation and cold spell countrywide, Kazakhstani meteorologists predict.

    According to Kazhydromet, the cold atmospheric front causing precipitation and a drop in temperature in northern and central regions will affect the weather in the south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan. It will result in heavy precipitation in the form of snowfall, fog, icy roads and colder temperatures.

    According to the weather forecast, inclement weather will settle in northern Kazakhstan in early November.

    Only western parts of the country will see no precipitation and warm temperatures.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!