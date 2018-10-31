Novruz Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan eager to fully use their transit potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are interested in using their transit potential to full advantage. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said in a recent interview, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The multilateral cooperation established in culture, science, sport and others spheres is of paramount importance for our countries. Being a platform for discussing regional and international issues, the CIS contributes hugely to the implementation of measures of fighting crimes and modern challenges. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the regular meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council scheduled for November 2, 2018 in Astana in terms of economic, financial and humanitarian issues," says Mammadov.



The Azeri Prime Minister noted that both countries value common roots, common culture and spirituality.



He highly spoke of the level of relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and assured he will further take efforts in the interests of the two fraternal countries.



He reminded that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are located along the international transport corridor running from China to Europe and both states are eager to use the potential of this transit route to full advantage. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad commissioned in October 2017, the new Baku Sea Port and railroads connecting west and east Kazakhstan as well as Kuryk Sea Port are called to further enhance transport potential of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.



"Cargo transportation en China-Europe route has increased to date. I am sure that in the oncoming period the frames of regional cooperation between our countries will broaden and this cooperation will give fruitful results at a global scale," the Azeri Prime Minister assured.



The CIS Heads of State Council will hold a meeting in Astana on November 2.







The article is the traslation of Azeri Premier Mammadov's interview which appeared in Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.