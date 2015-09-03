NRAI has faith in ex-Kazakh coach suspected of sexual harassment in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is standing by rifle coach Stanislav Lapidus who has been accused of seeking sexual favours from junior shooters. NRAI president Raninder Singh said the allegations against Lapidus have not been substantiated.

"We have absolute faith in Lapidus.However, we are monitoring the situation. Out of 60 lines of the joint complaint received from some shooters, only three lines alluded to an issue of alleged sexual harassment. Post preliminary enquiries, all I said was that we found the charges to be unsubstantiated," Raninder said on Thursday.

Raninder, however, added that NRAI was looking into the various complaints against the coach. "We have received specific complaints regarding non-cooperation of the coach and remedial measures have been taken. This particular issue has now been referred to Athletes Commission and any further action will only be taken once they come up with a suggestion," he said.

The 63-year-old Kazakh, who has been in charge since 2009, allegedly sought sexual favours from the country's junior shooters during the ISSF World Cup in Munich in May. The NRAI decided to refer the case to its Athletes Commission, which is headed by former In dia shooter Moraad Ali Khan.

Morad said a report on this issue will take some time, maybe till November, and with less than a year to go for the Rio Olympics, the committee has to deal with it 'very responsibly'. NRAI bends selection policy

The NRAI has decided to not go by the stringent selection policies for the Asian Championships to be held in Kuwait in November to ensure maximum quota places for next year's Rio Olympics. "Our sole focus is quota for Olympics. So we have gone beyond quota winners and selection was done strategically. This championship is the last opportunity to win quota places," Raninder said.

As many as 34 Olympic quota places will be up for grabs in the event to be held in Kuwait in November. Asian Games gold medalist, double trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi has returned to the team after being dropped last June owing to poor form. Notable exclusions from the squad were Commonwealth Games medallists Rahi Sarnobat and Anisa Sayyed. Source: Times of India