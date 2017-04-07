NSC Chairman, Chinese delegation discuss fight with terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 7, Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov met with a delegation of the People's Republic of China headed by Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the NSC.

The Chinese delegation arrived in Astana to participate in the 12th meeting of the SCO Secretaries of Security Councils.



The sides discussed the issues of fighting with terrorism, transnational criminal groups and drug business as well as ensuring cyber security.



Certain aspects of deepening cooperation of the SCO member states' special services were discussed as well.



The parties agreed on enhancing joint measures of solving the acute problems in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism on the SCO space.