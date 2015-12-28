NSC Frontier Service officers commemorate victims of Shymkent military plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee commemorated today the victims of the tragic AN-72 plane crash, which occurred near the city of Shymkent in 2012.

“Three years have passed since that horrific day when we lost our commanders, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters in air plane crash near the city of Shymkent. They will always live in our hearts!” an official statement of the Frontier Service reads.

The AN-72 military plane carrying Kazakhstan’s senior security officials crashed December 25, 2012 at 06:55 p.m. local time near Shymkent city. The plane went down and was completely destroyed.

All 27 people, including 7 crew members died at the spot. Director of the NSC Frontier Service, Colonel Turganbek Stambekov, his wife, and a group of officers of the Frontier Service’s central office as well as heads and senior officers of the Ontustik regional command were on board.