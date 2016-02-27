Nuclear deal eliminates barriers for Iran to join SCO

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Russian presidential envoy to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Bakhtier Khakimov says Russia expects that the beginning of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program will eliminate obstacles in the way of Iran's accession to the SCO.

The implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement eliminates the barriers for Iran to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian presidential envoy to the SCO Bakhtier Khakimov said Friday, according to sputniknews.com.

Meanwhile, SCO Secretary General Dmitry Mezentsev said in July that Iran's full membership in the organization has not been possible so far because of the sanctions.

On July 14, Iran and the P5+1 group - the US, the UK, Germany, France, China, and Russia - reached the conclusion of negotiations over Tehran's civilian nuclear program, with the Islamic Republic and the sextet sealing an agreement.

According to the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), all economic and financial sanctions against Iran will be removed. In addition, all bans on Iran's Central Bank, shipping, oil industry, and many other companies will be lifted.

The official added that after the implementation of the JCPOA begins, the SCO will put Iran's membership request on its agenda and the country can become a full member of the organization.

The secretary general of the SCO said the organization is currently cooperating with Iran on various levels, noting, "Since 2005, Iran has been attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meetings as observer member."

Mezentsev stated that cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the SCO covers all levels, including ministerial level and among secretaries of the member states' national security councils, and the cooperation will increase once Iran becomes a full member.

At present, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has six permanent members: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Iran, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Mongolia are observer states while Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Belarus are "dialogue partners" of the organization, IRNA reports.