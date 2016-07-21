Nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarine involved in collision

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarine has been forced into port in Gibraltar after a collision with a merchant vessel, The Guardian.

An immediate investigation has been launched after HMS Ambush was involved in the "glancing" collision while submerged off the coast of Gibraltar, the Royal Navy said.



The Astute-class vessel suffered "some external damage" but no crew members were injured in the incident. The attack submarine's nuclear reactor was also undamaged, the Royal Navy said.



A statement posted on the Ministry of Defence website said: "At approximately 1.30pm local time today [Wednesday], HMS Ambush, an Astute-class submarine, while submerged and conducting a training exercise was involved in a glancing collision with a merchant vessel off the coast of Gibraltar.



"We are in contact with the merchant vessel and initial indications are that it has not sustained damage. The submarine suffered some external damage but there is absolutely no damage to her nuclear plant and no member of the ship's company was injured in the incident.



"An immediate investigation is being conducted. The submarine will be entering Gibraltar later this evening for further checks. There are no safety concerns associated with HMS Ambush being alongside."



The Astute-class are the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy. The collision took place despite being equipped with what the Royal Navy boasts are "world-leading sensors".



The 7,400 tonne vessels, which cost more than £1bn each, carry torpedoes for targeting enemy submarines and ships and Tomahawk cruise missiles.



