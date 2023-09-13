Number in employment up 395,000 in 2nd quarter year-on-year in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Istat said Wednesday that the number of people in employment in Italy rose by 395,000 in the second quarter of 2023 with respect to the equivalent period in 2022 and by 129,000 compared to the first three months of this year, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The national statistics agency said the year-on-year rise was driven by a 3% increase in the number of people in permanent jobs and a 1.1% increase in the number of self-employed, while temporary employees decreased 3.2%.

It said the employment rate was 61.3% in the second quarter, up 0.3 of a percentage point on the first quarter.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.3 of a point to 7.6%, and the proportion of people aged 15-64 who are inactive on the labour market fell 0.1 of a point to 33.5%.

Istat said the number of unemployed people was down by 101,000 in one year and the number of inactive individuals fell by 376,000.