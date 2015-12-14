Number of Bolashak scholarships to be increased to 700 - G. Nygmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of Bolashak scholarships will be increased up to 700 in 2016, president of "International programs center" JSC Gani Nygmetov informed after a sitting of the republican commission on preparation of specialists in foreign countries.

"A number of issues were considered at today's sitting. First of all, the Minister of Education and Science delivered a report on fulfillment of the instructions of the commission and informed that the Bolashak Program would be amended since January 1, 2016. The requirements and selections criteria for applicants will be increased," G. Nygmetov.

According to him, at the sitting, a list of priority professions for 2016 was approved. In total, the list included 161 professions; 45 medical, 67 technical, 49 humanitarian professions. The number of scholarships will be increased to 700 in 2016.