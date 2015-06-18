Number of childhood cancer diseases goes down, Ministry of Health

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In recent years, the number of childhood cancer diseaseshas decreased in Kazakhstan, this was announced by Magripa Yembergenova, director of the department of medical aid organization under the Ministry of Health and Social Development, at today's scientific conference on the treatment of children with cancer, hematological and rare diseases in Almaty.

According to her words every year 600-700 children with cancer revealed, and one third of them have acute leukemia. In recent years, the number of childhood cancer diseases has decreased in Kazakhstan. All this is due to the fact that the country has introduced modern methods and international standards of treatment. These innovations helped to reduce deaths of sick children. Today, 75% of children with cancer make progress. Moreover, German specialists have developed and adopted for Kazakhstan the modern clinical protocols of diagnosis and treatment of cancer in children on the basis of European programs, said M.Yembergenova. She also noted that with the help of foreign colleagues local doctors were able to improve their skills not only in treatment but in early diagnosis.