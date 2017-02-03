Number of Constitutional amendments can be increased - political scientist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft amendments touch issues of foreign policy, defense and security, said the analyst, director of the Kazakhstan-based research center Alternative Andrei Chebotarev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"You can also add the ability for MPs to independently develop bills not needing an approval from the Government. Also cases in which the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan may dissolve the Parliament can be specified. It is possible to strengthen the control functions of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan... With regard to the effect of the amendments introduction, I think it is too early to talk about it. When they come into force and the government starts implementing these powers, Parliament will be giving advice to PM on appointing the ministers. It all will become clear when practiced" said Chebotarev.

The analyst believes, it is unlikely these amendments to become subject to public critiquen.