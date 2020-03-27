  • kz
    Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 120

    07:20, 27 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 120, with seven new cases registered on Friday, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date, the country has confirmed 120 cases of coronavirus infection including 60 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 47 cases in Almaty, 4 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.

