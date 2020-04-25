  • kz
    Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 2482

    11:39, 25 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today 66 new cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date, 2482 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including

    454 in the city of Nur-Sultan,

    7 91 in the city of Almaty,

    146 in the city of Shymkent,

    88 in Akmola region,

    55 in Aktobe region,

    73 in Almaty region,

    98 in Atyrau region,

    16 in East Kazakhstan region,

    103 in Zhambyl region,

    102 in West Kazakhstan region,

    111 in Karaganda region,

    39 in Kostanay region,

    170 in Kyzylorda region,

    25 in Mangistau region,

    88 in Pavlodar region,

    30 in North Kazakhstan region,

    93 in Turkestan region.


