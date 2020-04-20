Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grows to 1,775

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 05:40 p.m. April 20 Kazakhstan registered 18 more new coronavirus cases, including 14 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 1 in Kostanay region, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

As of today the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide climbed to 1,775. 383 cases were registered Nur-Sultan, 549 in Almaty, 93 in Karaganda region, 82 in Akmola region, 80 in Atyrau region, 61 in Zhambyl region, 83 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 44 in Almaty region, 27 in Aktobe region, 30 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Mangistau region, 149 in Kyzylorda region, 63 in West Kazakhstan, 60 in Turkestan region, 21 in Kostanay region.