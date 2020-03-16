  • kz
    Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rises to nine

    07:25, 16 March 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One more case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    One more coronavirus case was registered in the city of Almaty. A girl, born in 2008, tested positive for coronavirus.

    According to the official representative of the Health Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip, she arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany.

    At present, there are 7 coronavirus patients in Almaty and 2 patients in Nur-Sultan.


