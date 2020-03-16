Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rises to nine
07:25, 16 March 2020
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One more case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.
One more coronavirus case was registered in the city of Almaty. A girl, born in 2008, tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the official representative of the Health Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip, she arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany.
At present, there are 7 coronavirus patients in Almaty and 2 patients in Nur-Sultan.