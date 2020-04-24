Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 5,849 over past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,849 over the past 24 hours, reaching 68,622 in all regions of the county, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday. The growth rate does not exceed 10% for the third day in a row.

«A total of 68,622 coronavirus cases (+9.3%) have been recorded in 85 regions of Russia. Over the past 24 hours, 677 people have been discharged after recovering, the total number of recoveries is 5,568. Sixty coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 615,» the crisis center said. It noted that 2,697 new patients (46.1%) had no symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has risen by 2,957 over the past day reaching 36,897.

New cases have also been recorded in 81 regions, including 611 in the Moscow Region, 253 in St. Petersburg, 113 in Dagestan, 94 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 84 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

A total of 677 people in 49 regions have been discharged from hospitals, including 287 in Moscow, 49 in the Moscow Region and 43 in St. Petersburg.

Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in Moscow, 10 in the Moscow Region, 3 in St. Petersburg and 2 in the Krasnodar Region. Khakassia, Udmurtia, Mordovia, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Murmansk Region, the Volgograd Region, the Yaroslavl Region and the Ulyanovsk Region reported one death each.

