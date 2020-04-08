  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grows to 1,668

    14:20, 08 April 2020
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 09:00 on April 8, according to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

    «As of 09:00 on April 8, Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 52 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. 35 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 206 new cases have been recorded,» reads a report on Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

    Source: Ukrinform


    Tags:
    Ukraine World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!