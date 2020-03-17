Number of coronavirus cases increases to 32 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has risen to 32, according to the Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform reports.

«Five more cases were registered in the country, 4 of them in Almaty and 1 in Nur-Sultan. 32 coronavirus cases were recorded across the country in total, 15 in Almaty and 17 in Nur-Sultan,» Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip says.

Earlier, 27 coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan.