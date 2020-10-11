Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 37 million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeded 37 million on Saturday, according the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, TASS reports.

The US-based research university reports that at present, the global number of people infected with the novel coronavirus stands at 37,010,669, while the death toll has reached 1,069,836. Over 25,711,490 patients have already recovered from the disease.

The United States is the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases (7,689,358), followed by India (6,979,423) and Brazil (5,055,888).

To date, 1,285,084 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,016,202 patients having recovered from the disease, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,454 fatalities nationwide.