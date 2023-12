Number of coronavirus-positive cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 1,654

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, coornavirus2020.kz. reports.

As of 10:00 a.m. April 19 Kazakhstan confirmed 1,654 coronavirus cases at large. Out of which 369 were registered in Nur-Sultan, 512 in Almaty, 90 in Karaganda region, 82 in Akmola region, 79 in Atyrau region, 60 in Zhambyl region, 58 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 41 in Almaty region, 27 in Aktobe region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Mangistau region, 147 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in West Kazakhstan, 57 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kostanay region.