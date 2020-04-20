Number of coronavirus recoveries continues to grow in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4 more people have been released from the hospitals in Kazakhstan after recovering from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

3 patients and 1 patient were discharged from the hospitals after fully recovery in Nur-Sultan city and Kyzylorda region, respectively.

So far the number of people who recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 417 people, including 180 people in Nur-Sultan city, 84 people in Almaty city, 12 people in Shymkent city, 18 people in Akmola region, 7 people in Aktobe region, 8 people in Almaty region, 21 people in Atyrau region, 3 people in East Kazakhstan region, 6 people in Zhambyl region, 2 people in West Kazakhstan region, 12 people in Karaganda region, 25 people in Kyzylorda region, 2 people in Mangistau region, 1 person in Pavlodar region, 25 people in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 people in Turkestan region.