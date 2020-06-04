Number of coronavirus-related cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 12,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan registered 271 more cases of the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 12,067, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

New COVID-19 cases were reported in three cities and 12 regions of Kazakhstan, namely Nur-Sultan city (55 new cases), Almaty city (26 new cases), Shymkent city (3 new cases), Karaganda region (68 new cases), Atyrau region (35 new cases), West Kazakhstan region (22 new cases), Almaty region (21 new cases), East Kazakhstan region (11 new cases), Zhambyl region (7 new cases), Kostanay region (7 new cases), Pavlodar region (7 new cases), Aktobe region (4 new cases), North Kazakhstan region (3 new cases), Akmola region (1 new case), and Kyzylorda region (1 new case).

The total number of people released from hospitals after full recoveries stood at 6,240. The novel virus claimed lives of 48 people in Kazakhstan.