Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by nearly 220,000 in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 220,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 4, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 18.14 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 4, as many as 18,142,718 novel coronavirus cases and 691,013 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 219,862 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,278.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 9,741,727. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 111,129 and the number of deaths - by 2,172 and reached 365,334.

The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 3,425,017 and the number of fatalities is 214,238. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 28,964 and the number of deaths - by 647.

Southeast Asia has 2,242,656 cases and 47,574 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 55,641 and the number of deaths - by 899.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,629,459), Brazil (2,733,677), India (1,855,745), Russia (861,423), South Africa (516,862), Mexico (439,046), Peru (428,850), Chile (361,493), Colombia (317,651), and Iran (312,035).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.