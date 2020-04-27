Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by nearly 85,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 85,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 26, or by some 8,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 26, as many as 2,804,796 novel coronavirus cases and 193,722 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 84,900 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,018.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,341,851 and 122,218 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 27,185 and the number of deaths - by 2,756.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,094,846 and the number of deaths stands at 56,063. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 47,338 and the number of deaths - by 2,960.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 160,586 cases and 6,899 fatalities as of April 26.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (899,281), Spain (219,764), Italy (195,351), Germany (154,175), the United Kingdom (148,381), France (122,875), Turkey (107,7723), Iran (89,328), China (84,338), and Russia (74,588).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.