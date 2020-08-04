Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 257,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 257,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 3, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 17.91 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 3, as many as 17,918,582 novel coronavirus cases and 686,703 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 257,677 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,810.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 9,630,598. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 153,835 and the number of deaths - by 3,982 and reached 363,162.

The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 3,391,779 and the number of fatalities is 213,2559. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,862 and the number of deaths - by 276.

Southeast Asia has 2,187,015 cases and 46,675 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 55,850 and the number of deaths - by 838.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,582,276), Brazil (2,707,877), India (1,803,695), Russia (856,264), South Africa (511,485), Mexico (434,193), Peru (422,183), Chile (359,731), Iran (309,437), and Colombia (306,181).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.