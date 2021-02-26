Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 421,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 112.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 18:20 Moscow time on February 25, as many as 112,209,815 novel coronavirus cases and 2,490,776 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 421,407 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10.508.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (176,512 cases). Next are North and South America (173,654 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (31,081 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (27,955,338), India (11,046,914), Brazil (10,257,875), Russia (4,212,100), the United Kingdom (4,144,581), France (3,597,495), Spain (3,170,644), Italy (2,848,564), Turkey (2,665,194), Germany (2,414,687), Colombia (2,233,589), and Argentina (2,080,824).