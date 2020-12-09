Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 494,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 494,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 67.21 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As of 19:13 Moscow time on December 8 as many as 67,210,778 novel coronavirus cases and 1,540,777 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 494,744 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,707.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 47% of the COVID-19 daily tally (235,445 cases). Next are Europe (179,474 cases), and Southeast Asia (37,313 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (14,570,523), India (9,703,770), Brazil (6,603,540), Russia (2,515,009), France (2,255,955), Italy (1,742,557), the United Kingdom (1,737,964), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,463,110), Colombia (1,371,103), Germany (1,197709), and Mexico (1,175,850).