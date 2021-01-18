Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 683,000 in past day, WHO reports

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 683,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 93.19 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 18:35 Moscow time on January 17, as many as 93,194,922 novel coronavirus cases and 2,014,729 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 683,378 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,893.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 60% of the COVID-19 daily tally (406,967 cases). Next are Europe (181,073 cases), and Southeast Asia (31,862 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (23,344,423), India (10,557,985), Brazil (8,393,492), Russia (3,568,209), the United Kingdom (3,357,365), France (2,846,971), Italy (2,368,733), Spain (2,211,967), Germany (2,033,518), Colombia (1,870,179), Argentina (1,783,047), and Mexico (1,609,735).