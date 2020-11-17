Number of COVID-19 cases climbs up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 602 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 121,653, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan has again posted the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country – 221. Coming in second in North Kazakhstan region with 61 fresh COVID-19 cases. Kostanay region is third with 57 new COVID-19 cases.

50 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Pavlodar region, 36 – in Almaty region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 33 – in Akmola region, 28 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.