Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 170,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 999 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 170,098, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region is leading in terms of fresh daily infections with 150 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 124 new COVID-19 case. Akmola region reported the third highest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases – 109.

93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 79 – in Almaty city, 78 – in Atyrau region, 72 – in Kostanay region, 71 – in North Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Karaganda region, 50 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, and 2 in Mangistau region.