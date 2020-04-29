Number of COVID-19 cases grows in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 27 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

27 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, including 4 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 5 new cases in Shymkent city, 1 new case in Mangistau region, 3 new cases in Karaganda region, 8 new cases in Almaty region, 3 new cases in Zhambyl region, and 3 new cases in West Kazakhstan region.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has grown to 3,105 nationwide, including 616 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 926 cases in Almaty city, 189 cases in Shymkent city, 98 cases in Akmola region, 65 cases in Aktobe region, 122 cases in Almaty region, 131 cases in Atyrau region, 17 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 116 cases in Zhambyl region, 130 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 142 cases in Karaganda region, 45 cases in Kostanay region, 187 cases in Kyzylorda region, 45 cases in Mangistau region, 122 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 124 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 798 people have been released from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.