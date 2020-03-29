Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan rises to 283

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan: 1- in Nur-Sultan, 3 – in Almaty, 6 – in Atyrau region and 2 – in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from Coronavirus2020.kz website.

As of 11:30pm 29 March 2020, the number of those infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 283: 167 – in Nur-Sultan, 70 – in Almaty, 7 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in the West Kazakhstan region.



