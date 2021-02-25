Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 210,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 795 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 42 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to updated statistics, Almaty city again recorded the highest number of fresh daily infections – 100. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 85 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions recorded 82 and 80 new infections, respectively.

68 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Kostanay region, 62 – in Karaganda region, 61 – in Akmola region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Almaty region, 30 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in Shymkent city, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has totaled 210,357.