Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 210,000
According to updated statistics, Almaty city again recorded the highest number of fresh daily infections – 100. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 85 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions recorded 82 and 80 new infections, respectively.
68 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Kostanay region, 62 – in Karaganda region, 61 – in Akmola region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Almaty region, 30 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in Shymkent city, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has totaled 210,357.