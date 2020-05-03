Number of COVID-19 cases rises in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 60 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan on late Saturday evening, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 57 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected, including 38 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Atyrau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Karaganda region.

A total of 3,857 coronavirus cases have been reported nationwide, including 682 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,278 cases in Almaty city, 206 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 147 cases in Aktobe region, 145 cases in Almaty region, 174 cases in Atyrau region, 25 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 146 cases in Zhambyl region, 164 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 154 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 210 cases in Kyzylorda region, 62 cases in Mangistau region, 150 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 134 cases in Turkestan region.

995 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.