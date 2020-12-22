Number of COVID-19 cases rises in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 739 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 87 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

After a short break, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has again posted the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 106. Almaty city is placed second with 80 new COVID-19 cases. East Kazakhstan region has registered the third highest number of fresh coronavirus cases – 75.

68 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Pavlodar region, 65 – in Kostanay region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Akmola region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Almaty region, 34 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

The overall COVID-19 caseload has amounted to 147,975 in Kazakhstan.