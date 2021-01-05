Number of COVID-19 cases surpass 158,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 723 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 78 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The only area which has reported the three-digit number of cases is Atyrau region with 149 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city has the second highest number of fresh daily infections- 92. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has registered the third highest number – 68.

59 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Akmola region, 57 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in North Kazakhstan region, 47 – in East Kazakhstan region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Almaty region, 26 – in Karaganda region, 11 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in Aktobe region.

Since the start of the pandemic last year Kazakhstan has registered 158,302 cases of the coronavirus infection.