Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 159,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 159,044, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan has reported the highest number of daily infections – 114. Coming in second is Atyrau region with 101 fresh cases of COVID-19. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours – 94.

58 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Akmola region, 56 – in Kostanay region, 55 – in Pavlodar region, 55 – in North Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Almaty region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.