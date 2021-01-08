Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 160,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 831 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

This compares to 775 new COVID-19 cases registered on Thursday.

Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily infections – 128. Coming in second is Atyrau region with 107 cases of the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region has posted the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 87.

76 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 65 – in Kostanay region, 59 – in Akmola region, 57 – in North Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Almaty region, 50 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 8 – in Mangistau region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

The total caseload since the start of the pandemic has now climbed to 160,650.