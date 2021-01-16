Number of COVID-19 fatalities worldwide surpasses 2 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 2 mln, according to TASS’ calculations based on official statements by authorities as well as conclusions by experts and media outlets, TASS reports.

To date, 2,006,266 fatalities caused by the novel infection have been recorded worldwide. The number of infections has surpassed 93.2 mln.

On September 28, 2020, 1 mln fatalities caused by the coronavirus were recorded, reaching 1.5 mln on December 4. Some 2.1% of the infected died while four months ago this indicator amounted to 3%.

About 20% of all fatalities worldwide were registered in the US - over 388,000 fatalities and more than 23.3 mln infections have been documented there. Brazil is in the second place by the number of fatalities where over 207,000 people died, while the number of infections in the country has surpassed 8.3 mln. India is in the third place with 10.5 mln infections and 151,900 fatalities. The highest lethality indicators are recorded in Yemen (29.02%), Mexico (8.7%) and Syria (6.34%). At the same time the highest number of daily fatalities is documented in the US (on average about 3,400 a day), the UK (1,100), Mexico (1,000), Brazil (950), Germany (900).

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 3,520,531 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,909,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 64,495 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The outbreak of a disease caused by the coronavirus was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China, later spreading to the majority of countries. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.