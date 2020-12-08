  • kz
    Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 2.5 mln

    17:40, 08 December 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 26,097, bringing the total to 2,515,09, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.

    The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Republic of Altai (0.4% each), the Republic of Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, (0.6% each).

    Some 3,734 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in St. Petersburg, 1,341 - in the Moscow Region, 482 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 472 - in the Republic of Karelia, and 398 cases were detected in the Arkhangelsk Region.

    In all, currently 489,324 patients continue treatment in Russia.


    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
