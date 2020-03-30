Number of COVID-19 patients in Uzbekistan climbs to 145

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM According to the Healthcare Ministry of Uzbekistan, the number of those who contracted COVID-19 climbed 145 across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

20 out of 145 infected patients suffer from pneumonia, health officials say. The condition of three patients is estimated as critical and two are in a moderately severe state.

Seven patients fully recovered and were sent to the republican specialized rehabilitation centre where they will be on a quarantine.



