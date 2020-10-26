  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 18 – Kazakh Health Ministry

    10:37, 26 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,042 people, including 246 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Those include 2,283 COVID-19 patients being treated as in-patients and 759 - as out-patients.

    Among the patients under coronavirus treatment 119 have severe COVID-19 and 13 - critical COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients put on ventilators stands at 18 countrywide.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!